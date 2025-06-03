AdDaptive Intelligence Expands AI Advertising Capabilities
AdDaptive Intelligence, a provider of account-based advertising and analytics, has expanded its AI-powered advertising platform.
New components of the AdDaptive Platform include the following:
- AdDaptive Activate, for seamless data onboarding that integrates CRM data, buying intent signals, and validated offline business data for a holistic view of target accounts. Automated Audiences enhance targeting by creating smart, dynamically updated segments.
- AdDaptive Reach, for AI-powered account identification and prioritization that focuses on reaching buying groups and decision-makers at the highest potential accounts.
- AdDaptive Engage, for tailored, sequential messaging that resonates with key decision-makers and buying groups within target accounts. Enhanced capabilities automatically move users between segments based on client-defined thresholds, powered by AI, enabling dynamic creative delivery and multi-level sequence management.
- AdDaptive Analyze, with transparent analytics and reporting that provide actionable insights into campaign performance, enabling real-time optimization. Enhanced site and campaign analytics offer deeper reporting dimensions, seamless integration of third-party data, and streamlined CRM and analytics integrations.
"Marketers today need targeting solutions that deliver accuracy, efficiency, and insights without compromising privacy or transparency," said Kevin O'Malley, co-founder of AdDaptive Intelligence. "With our newly unified product suite and expanded AI capabilities, we are proud to be the trusted partner helping brands and agencies navigate these challenges and maximize their digital advertising success."