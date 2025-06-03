Treasure Data Launches AI Suites

Treasure Data, a customer data platform provider, has introlduced AI Suites for companies to use agentic artificial intelligence to drive revenue, save costs, and reduce risk.

Treasure Data's five new AI Suites address the needs of professionals across marketing, customer experience, and customer service teams. All AI Suites are infused with AI agents and built on Treasure Data's AI Agent Foundry, the Diamond Record, and the Intelligent CDP. The new suites are as follows:

Personalization AI Suite for digital marketers and product managers to deliver real-time, one-to-one digital experiences by combining AI Signals with contextual data and then power dynamic content, offers, and interactions across key digital touchpoints.

Engagement AI Suite for lifecycle marketers and campaign managers to orchestrate content and delivery across both batch and event-driven activations to power cohesive omnichannel experiences.

Creative AI Suite for creative managers, brand marketers, and agencies to generate high-impact, brand-compliant content, including images, copy, and rich HTML assets, for personalization across all Treasure Data suites.

Service AI Suite for field service and B2B sales to deliver personalized, high-value service experiences across support, clienteling, and B2B interactions.

Paid Media AI Suite for growth marketers and account-basxed marketing managers to maximize return on ad spend with fully AI-powered ad targeting, budget optimization, and performance insights.

"These AI-first solution bundles entirely reshape how we enable customers to use agentic AI to drive outcomes, cost efficiencies, and higher ROI," said Rafa Flores, chief product officer of Treasure Data, in a statement. "Brands are tired of spending millions of dollars on stagnant, legacy tools that don't drive tangible results. With Treasure Data, they don't have to. All teams focused on customer experience can convert their data into revenue with these AI Suites."

In response to customer demand for Treasure Data's CDP Trade-Up program, Treasure Data is unveiling a new Migration Agent, which makes it up to 60 percent faster and easier for companies moving away from a legacy or underperforming CDP to migrate to Treasure Data. The agent pulls queries, segments, and transformation logic from companies' incumbent CDPs, then auto-generates SQL, pipelines, and orchestration in Treasure Data.