What to Know Before Replacing Your VPN with SDP

These days, cloud tools are just part of how we get things done, whether we’re working from the office or home, or bouncing between the two (which, let’s face it, is the new normal). But as our tech gets smarter and more flexible, so do the threats. Hackers aren’t just knocking—they’re finding new ways in all the time. So now, security isn’t just about locking everything up tight; it’s about making sure the right people can get what they need, without opening the door too widely.

Two of the go-to ways to secure remote access today are virtual private networks (VPNs) and software-defined perimeter (SDP). They’re both aiming for the same thing: safe, secure connections. But they go about it in very different ways.

So which one’s better? Is it SDP? Well...it depends. It’s not as simple as picking a clear winner. The right answer really comes down to what your organization looks like. How big is your team? How complicated is your setup? What kinds of threats are you trying to guard against?

There’s no one-size-fits-all, but once you get a handle on the differences between VPNs and SDPs, figuring out which one fits best gets a whole lot easier.

Comparing VPNs and SDP

For a long time, organizations have leaned on VPNs to give employees remote access. VPNs create an encrypted tunnel between the user’s device and the company’s network, unlocking access to the whole system once connected. It’s a simple, familiar setup, which is why a lot of small and midsize businesses still use it. But the truth is, VPNs were built for a different time and a different way of working.

These days, many see software-defined perimeter as a more modern and secure option. Unlike VPNs, SDP doesn’t assume users are trustworthy just because they’re on the network. Instead, it’s based on the “zero trust” model. Everyone has to verify their identity first, and even then, they only get access to the specific apps or services they need, not the entire network. This “just enough access” approach keeps things tighter, reduces risk, and gives organizations more control over who can reach what.

Security That Starts With “Prove It”

SDP is rooted in zero-trust principles. Which means no one gets access without first proving who they are. Every user. Every device. Everything is verified before entry. For organizations that are serious about tightening their cybersecurity, this approach is a major upgrade.

Here’s what else SDP brings to the table:

It offers smarter access and less risk. Traditional VPNs can open the door to the whole network once someone connects. That might have worked in the past. But it doesn’t hold up against today’s threats. SDP takes a different path: It gives people access only to what they need, nothing more. That means less risk and more control.

It grows with you. Whether you have a small team or a global workforce, SDP is built to scale. It handles large volumes of traffic without a hitch. So if your business is expanding or you need dependable access from just about anywhere, SDP can keep pace.

It heads off hardware headaches. SDP is software-based and cloud-friendly, which makes it lighter and easier to manage. That frees up IT teams to focus on what really matters instead of babysitting outdated physical appliances.

It provides faster connections, which leads to happier teams. With VPNs, traffic usually gets rerouted through a central hub. This slows things down. The best SDP solutions avoid that by connecting users directly to the apps and data they need. The result is faster, smoother access, especially important for remote and hybrid teams who need to stay productive on the go.

SDP Has a Lot Going for It, but No Solution Is Perfect

Getting started takes a little time. Making the switch to SDP isn’t something that happens overnight, especially if your team has been using traditional VPNs for years. It requires a bit of a mindset shift around how access is granted and how your network is structured. It’s not overly complicated, but there is a learning curve in the beginning.

It might cost more at first. For smaller businesses, SDP can feel like a bigger investment, especially when compared to the plug-and-play VPNs they’re used to. But for many, the improved security and long-term flexibility make the upfront cost worth it.

Older systems might need some extra love. If you’re running legacy applications or older infrastructure, integrating SDP may take a little more effort. It’s usually just a matter of some extra testing and fine-tuning to get everything running smoothly.

When It Makes Sense to Choose SDP Over a VPN

Your team is cloud-first. If your team is living in cloud-based tools and SaaS apps, SDP is probably the better fit. It’s built with that kind of setup in mind, giving users access only to the specific cloud resources they actually need—nothing extra. That focused approach keeps the rest of your network safer and works especially well in fast-paced, flexible work environments.

You need to secure IoT devices. Most IoT devices don’t need full network access, and they can be easy targets for cyberthreats. SDP lets you create tightly controlled connections, so only trusted users and systems can interact with those devices. That extra layer of control helps reduce the chance of something slipping in through the cracks.

You’re in a high-security industry. If you’re in the finance, healthcare, or government space, security and compliance aren’t optional (of course, it’s not clear that there are any industries left where it is). This is where SDP really stands out. Its zero-trust model verifies every user and device before granting access, adding a strong layer of protection that helps meet strict regulatory standards and keeps sensitive information locked down.

Your workforce is remote or global. Whether you have a handful of remote employees or teams and partners spread around the world, SDP makes secure access easy. It’s designed to perform well without the usual slowdowns that come with VPNs. Everyone gets fast, reliable access to the tools they need, without the headaches.

When a VPN Might Still Make Sense

You have a small team and simple needs. If your team is on the smaller side and your access setup isn’t too complex, a VPN can still get the job done. It’s quick to roll out, easy to manage, and usually doesn’t require a big learning curve.

You’re already using VPN tools. Many companies already have VPNs built into their firewalls or endpoint tools. So sticking with what you’ve got can feel like the path of least resistance, especially if it’s working well enough for now.

Budget is your top priority. When every dollar counts, VPNs can be the more budget-friendly choice. They’re generally less expensive and can be a good fit for organizations that aren’t quite ready to take on a full zero-trust approach just yet.

Final Thoughts

SDP isn’t automatically better than VPNs. It’s just built for a different kind of world. If your organization needs stronger security, tighter control over access, and a setup that’s ready to grow and evolve, SDP has a lot to offer.

That said, VPNs still make sense for plenty of teams, especially smaller ones with simpler needs. They’re familiar, cost-effective, and often do the job just fine for the moment.

At the end of the day, the best choice comes down to what works for your organization. Think about your team size, your security priorities, the tools you already use, and how much access control you want. The right solution is the one that fits your needs today, and can keep up with you tomorrow.

Don Boxley Jr is cofounder and CEO at DH2i. He has more than 20 years in management positions for leading technology companies. Boxley earned his MBA from the Johnson School of Management, Cornell University.