Metricool Integrates with Adobe Express
Metricool has integrated its social media management platform withAdobe Express, Adobe's content creation tool, to help users measure their content's performance impact across social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.
The partnership brings Metricool social analytics capabilities to Adobe Express through an add-on. In addition, Adobe Express capabilities will be integrated directly into the Metricool platform. The comprehensive social media analytics dashboard includes top-performing posts, best times to post, top-performing hashtags, and engagement rates across platforms.
"By connecting social media accounts directly to Adobe Express, users will gain access to Metricool's full suite of analytics tools, including engagement tracking, post scheduling, competitor monitoring, and comprehensive reporting, all without leaving the platform," said Juan Pablo Tejela, CEO and co-founder of Metricool. "This integration eliminates workflow silos and empowers marketers to make faster, data-driven decisions that enhance social media performance."
"The new Metricool add-on in Adobe Express makes it easier and faster for our customers to create and publish high-impact social content that helps grow their business," said Aubrey Cattell, vice president of developer platform and partner ecosystem at Adobe, in a statement. "By benchmarking against competitors, analyzing top-performing content across channels, and gaining clarity on which platforms and content types drive the best results, it's never been easier for our customers to create scroll-stopping content that drives business outcomes."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned