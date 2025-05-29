Metricool Integrates with Adobe Express

Metricool has integrated its social media management platform withAdobe Express, Adobe's content creation tool, to help users measure their content's performance impact across social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

The partnership brings Metricool social analytics capabilities to Adobe Express through an add-on. In addition, Adobe Express capabilities will be integrated directly into the Metricool platform. The comprehensive social media analytics dashboard includes top-performing posts, best times to post, top-performing hashtags, and engagement rates across platforms.