CallRail Integrates with RingCentral

CallRail, a lead engagement platform porovider, has integrated with RingCentral, a business communications provider, to help small businesses have smarter conversations with insights into marketing campaign performance and lead sources.

With this integration, CallRail's rich insights into the journey of leads calling businesses are now available directly in RingCentral. Key benefits include the following:

Improved attribution and call context. Agents will have real-time intelligence to the lead's campaign or attribution source.

Insights and optimizations based on all call data in a single location. Companies will have visibility to the full lead journey, including inbound and outbound calls, in a single timeline.

Data-driven insights into what makes a RingCentral phone ring, including the campaigns, keywords, messaging, web pages, and geographies that drive the most volume.