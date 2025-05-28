CallRail Integrates with RingCentral
CallRail, a lead engagement platform porovider, has integrated with RingCentral, a business communications provider, to help small businesses have smarter conversations with insights into marketing campaign performance and lead sources.
With this integration, CallRail's rich insights into the journey of leads calling businesses are now available directly in RingCentral. Key benefits include the following:
- Improved attribution and call context. Agents will have real-time intelligence to the lead's campaign or attribution source.
- Insights and optimizations based on all call data in a single location. Companies will have visibility to the full lead journey, including inbound and outbound calls, in a single timeline.
- Data-driven insights into what makes a RingCentral phone ring, including the campaigns, keywords, messaging, web pages, and geographies that drive the most volume.
"We're thrilled to partner with RingCentral on this integration and connect our customers with their globally trusted business communications platform. RingCentral's gold-standard reliability and rich communication features complement our real-time lead attribution capabilities, creating a powerful integrated solution," said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail, in a statement. "Together, we're empowering SMBs to maximize their marketing investments while delivering exceptional customer experiences through seamless communication workflows."
"With CallRail's expertise in lead engagement, we can help customers better understand what is making their RingCentral phone ring," said Akshay Srivastava, executive vice president and general manager of go-to-market at RingCentral, in a statement. "With this intelligence, our shared customers can not only confidently manage all customer communications in one place, they can also optimize their marketing investment and close more leads, accelerating business outcomes."