Invoca Acquires Symbl.ai
Invoca, a revenue execution platforms provider, will acquire Symbl.ai, a human intelligence platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.
With this deal, Invoca will be able to apply agentic artificial intelligence into buying experiences across digital, voice, and messaging channels. By integrating Symbl.ai technology, Invoca will help customers blend AI-powered engagement with real-time measurement to meet buyers where they are.
Symbl.ai's technology will help Invoca customers do the following:
- Deploy conversational SMS and AI voice agents to work with digital experience and human touch points.
- Magnify the impact of human touch in their contact centers, equipping agents with real-time AI insights.
- Apply agentic AI across Invoca and third-party platforms.
"AI is upending the worlds of advertising, commerce, and the contact center, completely disrupting how brands have learned to operate in the digital era. In combining Symbl.ai's cutting-edge AI technology and Invoca's decade-long record of AI leadership, we are empowering forward-leaning brands to deliver the seamless buying journey of the future," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "By blending digital speed, AI precision, and human empathy, brands gain richer personalization, faster resolutions, and measurable lifts in satisfaction and conversion. This orchestration frees teams to focus on the creativity and trust that power memorable buying journeys and drive efficient revenue growth."