Invoca Acquires Symbl.ai

Invoca, a revenue execution platforms provider, will acquire Symbl.ai, a human intelligence platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

With this deal, Invoca will be able to apply agentic artificial intelligence into buying experiences across digital, voice, and messaging channels. By integrating Symbl.ai technology, Invoca will help customers blend AI-powered engagement with real-time measurement to meet buyers where they are.

Symbl.ai's technology will help Invoca customers do the following:

Deploy conversational SMS and AI voice agents to work with digital experience and human touch points.

Magnify the impact of human touch in their contact centers, equipping agents with real-time AI insights.

Apply agentic AI across Invoca and third-party platforms.