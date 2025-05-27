ActiveCampaign Unveils Active Intelligence for Marketing
ActiveCampaign, a marketing automation platform provider, has introduced Active Intelligence, a user experience that deeply integrates artificial intelligence across every part of the platform.
From automations to a conversational workspace, autonomous agents, and performance insights, Active Intelligence is the system-wide intelligence engine behind it all. More than just marketing assistance or automated workflows, it enables AI-first marketing orchestration where marketers set their goals and the system builds and adapts cross-channel campaigns in response.
"We built Active Intelligence to fundamentally change how growing businesses approach marketing, not by adding more tools or complexity but by introducing intelligence that orchestrates their marketing for them. It doesn't just automate tasks; it understands goals, makes real-time decisions, and evolves strategies based on performance," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "This isn't AI for AI's sake. It's purposeful innovation that helps small teams accomplish what once required entire departments, and that levels the playing field for businesses everywhere."
Other innovations coming out of ActiveCampaign include the following:
- AI agents that empower marketers, business owners, and agencies to move from idea to execution faster, regardless of experience level. For example, the Brand Kit agent instantly applies a business' brand identity for on-brand messages, templates, and images, the Suggested Segments agent identifies how to take action on high-value customer segments, and the AI Automation agent creates personalized content and messaging.
- WhatsApp integration into cross-channel workflows alongside email and SMS, with real-time reporting and segmentation to deliver personalized communication at scale.
- AI-generated SMS/MMS campaigns, with the ability to register dedicated phone numbers and create a conversational inbox.
- An integration with Wix that syncs customer data from Wixsites, forms, stores, bookings, and events into ActiveCampaign to trigger real-time automations.