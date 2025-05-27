ActiveCampaign Unveils Active Intelligence for Marketing

ActiveCampaign, a marketing automation platform provider, has introduced Active Intelligence, a user experience that deeply integrates artificial intelligence across every part of the platform.

From automations to a conversational workspace, autonomous agents, and performance insights, Active Intelligence is the system-wide intelligence engine behind it all. More than just marketing assistance or automated workflows, it enables AI-first marketing orchestration where marketers set their goals and the system builds and adapts cross-channel campaigns in response.

"We built Active Intelligence to fundamentally change how growing businesses approach marketing, not by adding more tools or complexity but by introducing intelligence that orchestrates their marketing for them. It doesn't just automate tasks; it understands goals, makes real-time decisions, and evolves strategies based on performance," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "This isn't AI for AI's sake. It's purposeful innovation that helps small teams accomplish what once required entire departments, and that levels the playing field for businesses everywhere."

Other innovations coming out of ActiveCampaign include the following: