Smartly Adds Reddit to Its Advertising Platform
Smartly, an advertising technology company, has integrated Reddit into its unified platform, enabling companies to activate, manage, and measure Reddit campaigns.
Reddit joins Smartly's growing ecosystem of supported platforms spanning connected TV, social media, and the open web, enabling advertisers to launch and optimize campaigns across digital environments.
"By integrating Reddit into the Smartly platform, we're helping brands engage Reddit's community with the right creative, at the right moment, with the speed and agility needed to match the pace of their conversation," said Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly, in a statement. "Our focus is to seamlessly combine message authenticity, brand awareness, and performance to help power business growth."
"Our communities thrive on real conversations and shared interests that are naturally commercial, making Reddit a uniquely powerful place for brands to connect with actively engaged shoppers," said Jen Wong, chief operating officer of Reddit, in a statement. "Through our integration with Smartly, advertisers efficiently can tap into this energy, delivering campaigns that are timely, authentic, and aligned with the existing shopping intent on Reddit."