Cognigy Reaches Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software

Cognigy, a provider of customer service solutions, has achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software, the highest level of partnership within Microsoft's AI Cloud Partner Program.

As a Top Tier Partner, Cognigy will work closely with Microsoft to accelerate innovation, collaborate on co-sell opportunities, and deliver greater value to joint customers through seamless integrations with Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Teams.

"We're pleased to welcome Cognigy as a Top Tier Partner," said Nadja Schaller, partner development manager at Microsoft, in a statement. "Cognigy is helping enterprises reimagine the contact center with AI-powered automation on Azure, driving faster service, greater efficiency, and better customer experiences."

Cognigy's platform, Cognigy.AI, offers Agentic AI intelligent virtual agents that understand customer intent, make decisions, and complete tasks without human handoffs. It combines generative and conversational AI to support both customers and live agents across voice and digital channels. It has been integrated into Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, and Microsoft's speech services, .