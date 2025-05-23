Cognigy Reaches Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software
Cognigy, a provider of customer service solutions, has achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software, the highest level of partnership within Microsoft's AI Cloud Partner Program.
As a Top Tier Partner, Cognigy will work closely with Microsoft to accelerate innovation, collaborate on co-sell opportunities, and deliver greater value to joint customers through seamless integrations with Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Teams.
"We're pleased to welcome Cognigy as a Top Tier Partner," said Nadja Schaller, partner development manager at Microsoft, in a statement. "Cognigy is helping enterprises reimagine the contact center with AI-powered automation on Azure, driving faster service, greater efficiency, and better customer experiences."
Cognigy's platform, Cognigy.AI, offers Agentic AI intelligent virtual agents that understand customer intent, make decisions, and complete tasks without human handoffs. It combines generative and conversational AI to support both customers and live agents across voice and digital channels. It has been integrated into Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, and Microsoft's speech services, .
"Achieving Microsoft's Top Tier Partner status is a testament to our commitment to empowering enterprises with AI-powered customer service solutions at scale that drive transformative business outcomes," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of global partnerships at Cognigy, in a statement. "This partnership enables us to extend the reach of our Agentic AI platform, offering Microsoft customers scalable, secure, and integrated AI agent solutions that automate and elevate customer experiences."
