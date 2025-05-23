Glance Launches AI-Native Commerce Platform

Glance, a consumer technology company, has unveiled Glance AI, an artificial intelligence-native commerce platform that moves online shopping beyond search to an inspiration-led discovery experience.

Available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the initial model is trained on fashion, but Glance plans to extend the same experience to categories such as beauty, accessories, and travel later this year.

Glance AI lets users discover their AI-curated stylized looks. By simply taking a selfie or uploading an image, Glance AI immerses them in a visual world. Each experience is generated in real time with an AI-native commerce engine using advanced diffusion models, personalization engines, and a live commerce layer that maps each user's unique AI look to real, shoppable products from curated companies. With one tap, users can now explore looks and products and complete purchases from more than 400 companies.

Glance AI is built on a three-layered deep tech architecture that includes the following:

Commerce Intelligence Model, trained on decades of global commerce data, learning from new trends, cultures, and consumer behavior.

GenAI Experience Model, generating hyper-realistic visualization based on thousands of parameters, such as gender, body type, ethnicity, skin tone, fit, style, and season, to simulate how a particular item will look on an individual.

Transaction Journey Model, with an agent that understands shopping intent before consumers do, pairing visualizations with best-matched product from millions of catalogues globally.

Glance AI has integrated its proprietary models with platforms including Google Gemini and Imagen on Vertex AI. Glance AI is a fully opt-in platform, with privacy and user control built in. Users can explore looks, save or share them, set them as wallpapers, and visualize themselves in unique looks and collections driven by global trends and occasions.