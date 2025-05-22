Airship Unveils Branching and Custom Views
Airship, a cross-channel customer experience company, today unveiled Branching and Custom Views as part of its Airship Experience Platform.
Airship's new Branching capability empowers marketers to craft responsive experiences for apps and websites that dynamically adapt in real time to individual user behavior, keeping them engaged through tailored journeys, from onboarding flows that intelligently skip irrelevant steps, surveys that dynamically adjust based on previous answers, or promotional flows that pivot instantly based on expressed interest.
Custom Views empowers marketers to reuse high-performing native mobile app or website elements, such as interactive maps, shopping carts, saved favorites or lists, booking interfaces, loyalty dashboards ,or even native ad units, directly within their cross-channel experiences.
Both solutions use an intuitive visual editor and tap into the platform's AI-powered automation, segmentation, and experimentation.
"For too long, marketing and product teams have been forced to choose between personalized experiences and scalable execution, often sacrificing one for the other or waiting in long development queues," said Mike Herrick, chief technology officer of Airship, in a statement. "With Branching and Custom Views, we are empowering marketers to break free from outdated constraints, to build truly adaptive experiences that resonate deeply with individuals, and to do so with an efficiency that directly impacts the bottom line. This is about giving brands the tools to not only meet customer expectations but to consistently exceed them and unlock greater value from every customer interaction."
