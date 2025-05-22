Airship Unveils Branching and Custom Views

Airship, a cross-channel customer experience company, today unveiled Branching and Custom Views as part of its Airship Experience Platform.

Airship's new Branching capability empowers marketers to craft responsive experiences for apps and websites that dynamically adapt in real time to individual user behavior, keeping them engaged through tailored journeys, from onboarding flows that intelligently skip irrelevant steps, surveys that dynamically adjust based on previous answers, or promotional flows that pivot instantly based on expressed interest.

Custom Views empowers marketers to reuse high-performing native mobile app or website elements, such as interactive maps, shopping carts, saved favorites or lists, booking interfaces, loyalty dashboards ,or even native ad units, directly within their cross-channel experiences.

Both solutions use an intuitive visual editor and tap into the platform's AI-powered automation, segmentation, and experimentation.