Persado Debuts Marketing Compliance Agentic AI for Financial Services

Persado, a provider of content compliance and performance solutions for marketing, today launched Persado Marketing Compliance AI, an agentic artificial intelligence platform for financial services marketing and legal teams that integrates regulatory compliance analysis, performance prediction scoring, and brand fit insights.

"Responsible growth in today's fast-paced world requires retail banks to produce compliant, high-performing customer content at the speed of AI, yet legal and marketing functions have remained siloed, slowing growth," said Assaf Baciu, president and co-founder of Persado, in a statement. "This marketing and legal back and forth consumes 22 million hours of content compliance review time annually, equating to $5.5 billion legal time in the U.S. alone. It's a needless inefficiency that we have tackled head on with the launch of our Marketing Compliance AI solution."

Marketing Compliance AI is designed for large and mid-size retail banks and credit unions. It applies multi-agent AI that continuously learns from consent orders, public comments, and evolving regulations and refines analysis with every interaction, providing institutions with smarter, more precise insights over time. AI agents include the following:

Regulation agents – An AI agent determines which regulations are relevant to the customer communication, then an AI agent for each applicable regulation determines whether that content adheres to that regulation.

Marketing agents – Assess message content for performance and brand alignment.

Library and oversight agents – Validate content, resolve issues flagged by the other AI agents, and capture market and company precedents.

Additional platform capabilities include analysis of copy in PDF, text, and image formats for adherence to federal, state, and local laws, a library of high-risk expressions, copy performance scoring, disclaimer analysis, customizable compliance guidelines, and more. Persado also offers customizable, integrated workflows that enable marketing and legal to collaborate in the platform in real time, leveraging the agentic output to streamline decision making.