commercetools Launches Commerce MCP and AI Hub

commercetools has launched Commerce MCP and AI Hub to help companies activate artificial intelligence across their existing infrastructure.

The Commerce Model Context Protocol (MCP) helps transform commerce environments into agent-ready ecosystems by making back-end services accessible to AI agents. The AI Hub connects commercetools to leading AI models, enabling intelligent automation across systems, APIs, and workflows.

Commerce MCP enables companies to access capabilities of commercetools, such as product catalogs, carts, pricing, promotions, and orders, in an agentic AI-accessible format. It supports integration with leading agent development frameworks, including OpenAI's Agent SDK, Vercel's AI SDK, Langchain, and CrewAI. Use cases currently in development by commercetools and its ecosystem include the following:

Personalized product discovery and recommendations.

Cart creation and checkout orchestration.

Customer service flows powered by real-time data.

Internal agents for developer productivity and operational workflows.

Catalog data enrichment."

"Enterprise systems weren't designed to interface with agents, and bolting AI onto legacy workflows creates friction. The Commerce MCP eliminates that gap for commercetools customers. Our platform was built for versatility, and as we enter the agentic era, we're adopting the latest standards to help our customers extend their composable commerce into the agentic future without adding complexity," said Shiri Mosenzon Erez, chief product officer of commercetools "With AI agents moving from experimentation to execution, the next competitive advantage lies in how fast and securely your business can adopt this new technology. The Commerce MCP provides enterprises with the infrastructure to operationalize AI and transform shopping journeys, improving conversion. Whether it's guiding a shopper to the right product or enabling support agents with real-time answers, it turns AI from experimental to actionable," said Dirk Hoerig, founder of commercetools, in a statement.

The AI Hub helps companies activate AI-powered commerce across any channel. With plug-and-play integrations to leading AI platforms.