Outreach Expands Its Data Partnership Ecosystem
Outreach, provider of the AI Sales Execution Platform, today announced its data partner ecosystem to bring even more third-party signals in to power its artificial intelligence agents.
Leading data providers like ZoomInfo, Cognism, SalesIntel, Warmly, LeadIQ, MadKudu, SMARTe, and Explorium are joining the Outreach data partner ecosystem.
"As both a customer and partner, we're excited to partner with Outreach to empower their AI agents through bringing the best data from ZoomInfo into the Outreach platform," said Ali Sadat, senior vice president of product management at ZoomInfo, in a statement. "Data is the backbone of AI, and together we'll increase seller efficiency and productivity."
"By partnering with industry leaders, we're enabling our customers to get the best signals and data quality to orchestrate revenue workflows," said Nithya Lakshmanan, head of product at Outreach, in a statement. "Our customers use a range of data providers, and our goal is to meet them where they are. The signals from these providers will deliver unparalleled insights that will enable our AI Agents to execute with high precision and guide sellers to take right actions at the right time."