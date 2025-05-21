VideoAmp Integrates with Captify
VideoAmp, a media measurement company, and Captify, a provider of real-time audiences and insights have partnered to provide scalable, identity-based search lift measurement linking household-level ad viewership with real-world search behavior. The solution provides true linking of ad exposure to the subsequent search behavior it generates.
This integration delivers a privacy-compliant, deterministic solution combining VideoAmp's VALID big data and technology engine with Captify's search intelligence. Captify's semantic technology brings contextual understanding to user behavior, and its engine uses machine learning and natural language processing to understand the context behind every search.
"On-site search captures genuine interest and intent. In today's digital-first world, search is often the first step on the path to purchase. Studies have consistently shown that search lift has a stronger correlation with actual sales than brand lift metrics. When people search for your brand, they're actively entering your marketing funnel. They're demonstrating intent, and identifying intent is what drives business results," said Emily Kistner, senior director of TV strategy at Captify, in a statement. "Our integration with VideoAmp enables marketers to track these powerful signals with unmatched accuracy and speed."
"We're excited to work with Captify to redefine what's possible in advertising measurement," said Randy Laughlin, senior vice president of business development at VideoAmp, in a statement. "By directly linking ad exposure to real-world search behavior, we can now show how campaigns generate interest and intent, far earlier and more accurately than traditional brand lift or conversion metrics."