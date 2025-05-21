VideoAmp Integrates with Captify

VideoAmp, a media measurement company, and Captify, a provider of real-time audiences and insights have partnered to provide scalable, identity-based search lift measurement linking household-level ad viewership with real-world search behavior. The solution provides true linking of ad exposure to the subsequent search behavior it generates.

This integration delivers a privacy-compliant, deterministic solution combining VideoAmp's VALID big data and technology engine with Captify's search intelligence. Captify's semantic technology brings contextual understanding to user behavior, and its engine uses machine learning and natural language processing to understand the context behind every search.