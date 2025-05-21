InfoSum Integrates with Amazon Ads

InfoSum, a data collaboration platform provider, has integrated with Amazon Ads to enable seamless and secure activation of first-party signals across Amazon Demand-Side Platform (ADSP) and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC).

Leveraging InfoSum's decentralized architecture with the new Push-to-Amazon functionality, advertisers can securely push signals directly to Amazon DSP or Amazon Marketing Cloud. This allows advertisers to unlock advanced capabilities like look-alike modeling, retargeting, and audience suppression across Amazon's advertising inventory.

The InfoSum and Amazon Ads integration delivers the following four features:

First-Party Activation--Advertisers can push their first-party signals directly to Amazon Ads without sharing raw information.

Enhanced Audience Segmentation and Targeting--Combining first-party insights with Amazon signals, advertisers can create custom audiences for personalized targeting in Amazon DSP, enabling them to personalize and optimize omnichannel media strategies across Amazon's premium supply, including Prime Video, Twitch, Fire TV, and third-party inventory.

Comprehensive Measurement and Reporting--Advertisers can leverage enriched insights within AMC for advanced analysis. This includes insights on in-store impact, path to conversion, lifetime value, customer acquisition cost, and sophisticated attribution techniques like multitouch attribution and media mix modeling (MMM), providing a complete view of campaign performance across both digital and offline channels.

Optimized Media Spend--With real-time access to audience insights, advertisers can dynamically adjust their media strategies.