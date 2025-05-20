SAP Announces Major Agentic AI Updates for CX at Sapphire 2025

SAP at its annual Sapphire conference in Orlando, Fla., unveiled innovations and partnerships that put Business AI in every business user's hands.

From a virtually omnipresent Joule assistant to an expanded network of Joule Agents that work across systems and lines of business, SAP's innovations seek to democratize access to Business AI.

"SAP combines the world's most powerful suite of business applications with uniquely rich data and the latest AI innovations to create a flywheel of customer value," said SAP CEO Christian Klein in a statement. "With the expansion of Joule, our partnerships with leading AI pioneers, and advancements in SAP Business Data Cloud, we're delivering on the promise of Business AI as we drive digital transformations that help customers thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world."

Joule can accompany business users throughout their day, in and out of the SAP application universe, to find data, surface real-time insights, and streamline workflows. Joule’s new ubiquity includes an action bar powered by WalkMe that studies user behavior across applications, turning the assistant into an always-available, proactive AI that can anticipate users' needs before they arise.

A collaboration with Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine company, enables Joule to draw on structured and unstructured data to solve complex business problems. Powered by Perplexity and the SAP Knowledge Graph, Joule now instantly answers questions with structured, visual answers, such as charts and graphs, grounded in real-time business data within SAP workflows. For example, a user could ask the tool how recent external events might impact their business and get a forecast based on both current events and the company's own business data.

SAP also unveiled an expanded library of Joule Agents. Fueled byreal-time business data and orchestrated by Joule, these AI agents work across systems and lines of business to anticipate, adapt, and act autonomously. SAP offers an ecosystem of interoperable agents that can execute end-to-end processes. The new agents span customer experience, supply chain management, spend management, finance, and human capital management.

SAP at Sapphire also introduced an operating system for AI development. AI Foundation gives developers a single entry point for building, extending and running custom AI solutions at scale. A new prompt optimizer, designed with Not Diamond, also helps developers create more effective AI prompts.

SAP also introduced intelligent applications in SAP Business Data Cloud, each built for a specific line of business. These applications can continuously learn, simulate outcomes, and guide actions using business-critical data, detecting changes to optimize processes, anticipate needs, and collaborate with both human and artificial thinkers. The People Intelligence application, for instance, optimizes team performance by transforming people and skills data into workforce insights and AI-driven recommendations.

Additionally, SAP and Palantir are partnering to facilitate joint customers' cloud migration journeys and modernization programs. Seamless connectivity between Palantir and SAP Business Data Cloud will enable customers to build harmonized data foundations.

The company also announced SAP Business Suite packages to simplify the adoption of SAP cloud solutions. SAP Build is embedded in these packages, so organizations can customize applications to meet their unique needs.

Finally, SAP unveiled a new solution that helps customers transition to the cloud faster. With Joule as the entry point and drawing on insights from SAP solutions, including SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX, the solution delivers personalized guidance and actionable recommendations.