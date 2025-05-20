-->
  • May 20, 2025

Docket Launches AI Seller

Docket, a revenue platform provider, today launched AI Seller, a multimodal agent providing product information, tech support, ;after-hours lead generation, and solution discovery.

The conversational agent lets website visitors explore products, access technical details, view slides and videos, and understand how solutions meet their specific needs.

"Our AI Seller delivers the kind of engagement today's buyers expect: instant answers, personalized experiences, and zero friction," said Arjun Pillai, co-founder and CEO of Docket, in a statement. "It's a cost-effective way to scale without adding headcount, while giving marketing and sales teams real-time insights into what buyers actually care about."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research