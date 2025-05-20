Docket Launches AI Seller

Docket, a revenue platform provider, today launched AI Seller, a multimodal agent providing product information, tech support, ;after-hours lead generation, and solution discovery.

The conversational agent lets website visitors explore products, access technical details, view slides and videos, and understand how solutions meet their specific needs.

"Our AI Seller delivers the kind of engagement today's buyers expect: instant answers, personalized experiences, and zero friction," said Arjun Pillai, co-founder and CEO of Docket, in a statement. "It's a cost-effective way to scale without adding headcount, while giving marketing and sales teams real-time insights into what buyers actually care about."