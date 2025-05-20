Infolinks Partners with Infillion

Infolinks, an advertising marketplace, has integrated with Infillion's composable advertising platform, giving Infillion's brand and agency clients immediate access to Infolinks' proprietary placements and inventory across 25,000 premium direct publishers.

"Direct integrations like this mark a major shift in how buyers engage with premium proprietary placements, quality, and performing inventory," said Robert Regular, CEO of Infolinks Media, in a statement. "Infolinks is as direct and proprietary as it gets. We are direct to the publisher, creating quality proprietary placement inventory unlike any other. This integration with Infillion ensures advertisers can access that value with complete transparency and zero intermediaries."

"At Infillion, we're focused on building a smarter, more accountable ad ecosystem, one that prioritizes direct access and premium placements to scale our proprietary video formats," said Gus Quinzani, vice president of ecosystem partnerships at Infillion, in a statement. "Infolinks is a dynamic partner capable of implementing our formats seamlessly. Their direct supply model aligns with our commitment to quality and control, and we're excited to offer curated inventory at scale through this direct integration."

"Our direct partnership represents a pivotal shift in programmatic advertising, which benefits the end advertiser, with more streamlined access, programmatic cost savings, and all-around efficiencies," concluded Jonathan Slavin, chief business officer of Infolinks Media, in a statement "This is what the industry has been asking for: direct paths to premium inventory that deliver measurable performance advantages."