Clari Launches Revenue Context

Clari has released Revenue Context, a set of platform capabilities to ensure artificial intelligence and agents work and collaborate across the entire revenue process.

Clari Revenue Context provides AI models with a clear view of how revenue is gained or lost at every level of the enterprise.

"Running revenue in the enterprise is non-linear and complicated, with different territories, teams, products, relationships, and strategies all moving at once, unique to every enterprise," said Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Clari, in a statement. "With Clari Revenue Context, generative AI agents can see patterns of how revenue is won and lost, which in turn provide accurate assistance, guidance, and automation across all revenue workflows. Now AI can truly optimize revenue performance."

Clari's new configurable AI assistants and agents adapt to each company's unique workflows to provide guidance, prioritize actions, automate execution, and drive results across the revenue lifecycle. They include the following:

Clari Revenue Cadences, which are built-in, repeatable workflows that enforce operational rigor and governance, guiding teams through critical activities like pipeline reviews, forecast meetings, and account reviews.

Clari Guide, an AI workspace built for guided action. it surfaces deal insights, recommends next-best actions, and drives team execution through guided cadences.

Clari Deal Inspection Agent, which continuously evaluates opportunities against proven deal criteria, flags potential risks, and recommends targeted next steps to address gaps, providing coaching every step of the way.

Clari Trend Analysis Agent, which automatically uncovers execution patterns across large volumes of opportunity and account data, identifying both positive and negative trends in deal progression, competitive activity, pipeline health, and team execution.

Clari AI Revenue Assistants that provide insights to guide and inform next-best actions across revenue workflows and tasks.

These AI Revenue Assistants include the following: