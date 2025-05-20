Birdeye Launches Brand AI and Industry AI

Birdeye, providers of a platform for hyperlocal marketing, has launched Brand AI and Industry AI in its BirdAI architecture. These custom large language models (LLMs) empower businesses to deploy AI agents that act with brand authenticity and industry intelligence, all while driving measurable outcomes.

Where Brand AI personalizes the voice and tone of every interaction, Industry AI ensures those interactions are grounded in domain-specific accuracy.

"With Brand AI and Industry AI, every business can now deploy their own AI agent that's fluent in their brand, tuned to their industry, and focused on outcomes," said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Birdeye, in a statement. "This is AI that's custom built for your business."

Brand AI enables businesses to train AI agents on their unique tone, workflows, and internal data. Whether managing reviews, social media, or customer engagement, Brand AI enforces brand standards.

The four pillars that power Brand AI are the following:

Brand Voice, to define tone, style, and personality across all channels.

Brand Knowledge, to train AI on proprietary FAQs, workflows, and systems.

Brand Governance, to set guardrails to ensure compliance, quality, and accuracy.

Brand Security, with enterprise-grade permissions for full control over access and data.

Industry AI brings deep vertical knowledge to every interaction. Trained on data from more than 150,000 businesses and 200 million users, it ensures AI agents speak the language of specific industries while being accurate, compliant, and relevant down to the local level.

Core capabilities of Industry AI include the following:

Industry Benchmarks, which gauges performance against industry norms and peers.

Industry Trends, which detects emerging themes and customer shifts in real time.

Industry Categories, which delivers category-specific insights and suggestions.

Industry Compliance, which adheres to regulations like HIPAA, FINRA, GDPR, and more.

Together, Brand AI and Industry AI equip businesses to automate customer engagement. Every prompt is processed securely within BirdAI's infrastructure using LLMs from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Meta, and Mistral.