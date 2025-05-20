Skai Expands Platform with Commerce Insights and Operations Solutions

Skai, an omnichannel platform for commerce media, has released Strategic Digital Shelf, Retail Insights, Content Optimization, Retail Operations, and Revenue Recovery, to unify marketing and commerce functions across retailers into one product suite.

Skai's new suite of commerce solutions include the following:

Strategic Digital Shelf, for real-time visibility into product availability, buy box metrics, search rank, reviews, share of voice, competitor activity, and keyword-level and category share data.

Retail Insights, which links media performance to sales, profit, and operational health across 100 retailers, tracking inventory, traffic, reviews, Subscribe & Save, and repeat purchases in a unified view.

Content Optimization, which uses AI to flag content gaps, surface missed keywords, and generate optimized listings.

Retail Operations, which detects and resolves catalog issues using AI, automation, and ticketing workflows.

Revenue Recovery, which identifies and recoups lost revenue from chargebacks, deductions, and invoice errors across major retailers.