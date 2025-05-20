Zuora Launches Zuora Collections

Zuora, a monetization platform provider, introduced Zuora Collections, leveraging artificial intelligence to embed collections into the full customer lifecycle and accelerate cash flow.

Zuora Collections combines billing, revenue, and collections data and provides finance teams with a complete view of payment behavior, account health, and commercial context, all alongside billing and revenue data. AI-powered workflows and predictive insights help teams forecast collections outcomes and prioritize efforts, such as identifying high-risk accounts.

"Companies can't afford to overlook the strategic advantage cash provides in today's economic environment," said Nikki Wong, vice president of product management at Zuora, in a statement. "Every interaction, including collections, impacts the customer experience and long-term value of the relationship. Zuora is helping finance and accounting teams make this shift, transforming the order-to-cash process by making collections truly customer-centric."

Key features of Zuora Collections include the following:

AI-Generated Insights, to segment and prioritize accounts with health scores built on historical payment behavior, engagement patterns, and risk indicators.

AI-Powered Forecasting, to predict expected cash inflows using AI trained on historical collections data.

Contextual Collections Workflows, to automate outreach based on customer behavior, account risk, and billing history.

Collector Dashboard, to provide a complete view of overdue accounts, payment status, and risk signals in a single, centralized dashboard.

CRM and communication platform integrations to coordinate collections tasks across teams and prompt sales teams to follow.

Task Management, to assign and track collections actions within a structured workflow.