DataRobot Deepens NVIDIA Partnership

DataRobot has been included in the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory-validated design for NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure to accelerate secure deployment of artificial intelligence agents and applications.

The NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory-validated design provides a path to develop, deliver, and govern AI agents and applications on premises, bringing DataRobot agentic AI capabilities to a wider range of enterprise customers, including with systems featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO servers for universal AI workloads.

The NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory-validated design empowers organizations to build intelligent, adaptable AI agents. DataRobot provides a development environment, a library of pre-built and configurable AI applications, with comprehensive monitoring and governance. Together, the full-stack solution integrates NVIDIA Blackwell-based accelerated computing, high-performance networking, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with NVIDIA-Certified Systems and Storage.

"IT leaders face real challenges delivering AI value from managing complexity to ensuring security and compliance across fragmented environments. That's why we've taken a holistic approach. By working with NVIDIA, we're standardizing the technology stack for on-premises and private cloud deployments, bringing customers a secure, validated, and enterprise-ready foundation for high value AI agents and applications," said Venky Veeraraghavan, chief product officer of DataRobot, in a statement. "Enterprise IT teams are seeking best practices for integrating AI agents into their infrastructure to transform productivity. DataRobot's inclusion with the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory reference design provides an ideal solution for deploying AI agents with the essential monitoring, guardrailing, and orchestration capabilities needed for production AI," said John Fanelli, vice president of enterprise software at NVIDIA, in a statement.

DataRobot and NVIDIA are collaborating on multiple agentic AI use cases that leverage this validated design. This expands on the March announcement of NVIDIA AI Enterprise fully embedded within DataRobot.