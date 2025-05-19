IntelePeer Updates AI Hub

IntelePeer, an end-to-end conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, has introduced next generation agentic AI capabilities that can be delivered from the IntelePeer AI Hub.

With advanced conversational capabilities, IntelePeer's new release of AI Hub lets users build, test, and implement agentic AI solutions with an enterprise-grade voice AI solution.

"The incorporation of next-generation agentic AI into our AI Hub marks a major step forward for how IntelePeer delivers engaging and life-like conversational AI agents to our customers," said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi in a statement. "As the market seeks solutions that go beyond basic informational requests and limited FAQs, the AI Hub addresses the growing demand for robust, flexible conversational AI agents that deliver tangible business outcomes and reduce operational costs while improving customer satisfaction. When creating this improved version of agentic AI, our team took a holistic approach to ensure we stand apart from the fragmented solutions on the market today with integrated voice capabilities and end-to-end analytics that other providers can't deliver on."

IntelePeer's next-generation agentic AI taps into its full-stack platform with its proprietary voice network seamlessly connecting AI and live agents. When working with IntelePeer's SmartAnalytics solution, customers have a comprehensive view of every interaction to spot friction points, optimize conversations, and continuously improve outcomes.

With the new AI Hub, users can do the following:

Automate repetitive customer interactions and support high volumes of inquiries.

Deliver intelligent, personalized interactions that adapt to each user's context.

Handle complex customer queries with minimal human intervention.

Leverage advanced workflows with enforced policy guardrails.

Develop, test and deploy AI agents more quickly than previous generations.

Continuously adapt to user behavior.