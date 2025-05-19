AddSecure Acquires GroupTalk

AddSecure, a provider of IoT connectivity and end-to-end solutions, has acquired GroupTalk, a provider of cloud-based push-to-talk (PTT) solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"GroupTalk is one of the few pure [software-as-a-service] providers in the PTT market, offering a secure, reliable, and scalable platform with global coverage. When the opportunity to acquire them evolved, it was a natural next step. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy to expand our offering in secure critical communications and provide even greater value to our customers," said Stefan Albertsson, CEO of AddSecure, in a statement.

"Joining AddSecure marks an exciting new chapter for us. Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to deliver innovative, secure solutions that drive growth and create greater value for both our existing and new customers," said Magnus Hedberg, managing director of GroupTalk, in a statement.