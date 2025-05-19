Responsive Launches Spring 2025 Release

Responsive, a provider of strategic response management (SRM) solutions, today unveiled its Spring 2025 Release, which includes the new Agent Studio, a no-code environment for building custom AI agents using natural language.

Agent Studio allows users to build customized AI agents to automate critical tasks, such as content cleanup, compliance reviews, content archiving, tagging, and identifying outdated information to keep knowledge bases compliant and response-ready. Agents can be scheduled, triggered on-demand, and monitored, enabling explainability with clear governance and audit trails at scale.

"Custom AI agents are the next productivity revolution, and with Agent Studio, any team can build them without heavy development or deep technical expertise," said AJ Sunder, chief product and information officer of Responsive, in a statement. "Sales and proposal teams can now build agents tailored to their specific needs. As customers apply these agents to real business problems, we gain early insight into the next wave of high-impact AI use cases that will shape the future of work."

Responsive also expanded its agent library with out-of-the-box agents, including the following:

Analysis Agent, integrated into Ask, Responsive's conversational interface, scans RFPs, RFIs, and other documents to extract critical requirements, surface risks, and deliver a concise opportunity assessment.

Answering Agent, integrated into both Slack and Responsive's Ask, creates first drafts for RFPs, questionnaires, and ad hoc questions, drawing from trusted organizational content and citing all sources.

Other innovations in the Responsive Spring 2025 Release include the following: