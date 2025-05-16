Amplitude Partners with Twilio

The announcement came during Twilio’s SIGNAL 2025 conference, where Amplitude said its teams would now recommend Twilio Segment as the optimal customer data platform (CDP) and Twilio would recommend Amplitude as the digital analytics platform of choice.
"Today many companies rely on a patchwork of disconnected tools to understand and engage their users, often using one platform to collect data, another to analyze it, and separate systems to run campaigns," said Amplitude Chief Revenue Officer Nate Crook in a statement. "This makes it difficult to get a clear view of the customer journey or respond quickly to signals from user behavior and engagement. Teams face delays, data inconsistencies, and missed opportunities to drive engagement and growth. Our partnership with Twilio Segment aims to help address this challenge for our customers."
Amplitude also showcased five ready-made dashboards that seamlessly connect its platform into Twilio Segment's CDP. The dashboards, available across the entire Amplitude platform, including Analytics, Session Replay, Experimentation, and Guides & Surveys, are made for popular e-commerce, media, fintech, SaaS, and user engagement use cases.
The dashboards recognize Segment data automatically and highlight important trends,such as revenue growth, feature usage, or where users are dropping off. These insights flow back into Segment ,where they can trigger personalized emails, campaigns, or another form of engagement.
"Amplitude sets the bar for modern digital analytics, and this co-sell agreement represents a key growth lever for Twilio," said Libby MacNeil, senior vice president of worldwide sales and go-to-market at Twilio, in a statement. "We're proud they have chosen Twilio Segment as the go-to answer for any CDP solution their customers need. By aligning our sales organizations and go-to-market strategies, we're creating new opportunities to expand our footprint with joint customers. And with the new dashboards, businesses can stop guessing and start delivering, fast."
"Today's news marks a major step forward in our mission to help companies build better products and digital experiences," Crook added. "By combining Segment's unified data with Amplitude's self-service insights, experimentation, and activation tools, teams can move from analysis to action and from theory to results."