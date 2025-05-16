Amplitude Partners with Twilio

The announcement came during Twilio’s SIGNAL 2025 conference, where Amplitude said its teams would now recommend Twilio Segment as the optimal customer data platform (CDP) and Twilio would recommend Amplitude as the digital analytics platform of choice.

"Today many companies rely on a patchwork of disconnected tools to understand and engage their users, often using one platform to collect data, another to analyze it, and separate systems to run campaigns," said Amplitude Chief Revenue Officer Nate Crook in a statement. "This makes it difficult to get a clear view of the customer journey or respond quickly to signals from user behavior and engagement. Teams face delays, data inconsistencies, and missed opportunities to drive engagement and growth. Our partnership with Twilio Segment aims to help address this challenge for our customers."

Amplitude also showcased five ready-made dashboards that seamlessly connect its platform into Twilio Segment's CDP. The dashboards, available across the entire Amplitude platform, including Analytics, Session Replay, Experimentation, and Guides & Surveys, are made for popular e-commerce, media, fintech, SaaS, and user engagement use cases.

The dashboards recognize Segment data automatically and highlight important trends,such as revenue growth, feature usage, or where users are dropping off. These insights flow back into Segment ,where they can trigger personalized emails, campaigns, or another form of engagement.