MessageGears Partners with Databricks

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has become a Validated Partner of Databricks, the data and AI company. The integration gives marketing teams direct, governed access to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to build and deliver tailored cross-channel campaigns.

"This partnership represents a new standard for how consumer brands activate their data," said Caroline Nash, senior director of partnerships at MessageGears, in a statement. "With a fully native Databricks connection, teams can work with more of their data in more complex ways without compromising speed, security, or control."

Built on an open lakehouse architecture, the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform unifies data, governance, and AI models tuned to an organization's unique characteristics. Combined with MessageGears' warehouse-native engagement capabilities, companies can build and activate their customer 360 to deliver more relevant, data-driven experiences across channels.

Key features of the native connection include the following:

The ability to natively access and query their live dataset from their Databricks instance.

MessageGears' composable architecture that lets companies choose just the necessary components, like data activation, segmentation, real-time APIs, and native messaging channels (email, SMS, push, in-app, web), without overhauling their tech stack.

The ability to use MessageGears' platform as an audience builder, as an ESP, or as both.

Real-time engagement and dynamic personalization across billions of events with microsecond speed, pulling directly from Databricks and enriched customer profiles.