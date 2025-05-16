Reputation.com Embeds AI into Its Platform

Reputation, a provider of reputation performance management, has embedded advanced artificial intelligence into its platform to deliver deeper, real-time consumer sentiment insights from a wider range of channels.
At the core of this AI-first transformation is Reputation's intelligence engine to unify fragmented data and transform massive amounts of customer feedback into precise, actionable intelligence.
With a re-built data architecture, Reputation is expanding its intelligence network to capture a more complete and nuanced picture of consumer sentiment. The new platform will feature newly integrated data sources like Yelp, offering deeper access into customer experiences across healthcare, retail, food service, and other review-heavy industries.
"We've spent the last two years preparing for the seismic shift AI is now bringing to every industry," said Joe Burton, CEO of Reputation, in a statement. "We're ushering in an era of AI-powered reputation management, one where workflows are automated and businesses can better understand and act on customer sentiment in real time. This next-gen engine, data lake, and processing hub is at the core of how we're transforming the way businesses manage their brands."
"Most platforms are trying to retrofit AI into outdated systems," said Shantanu Sarkar, chief technology officer of Reputation, in a statement. "We rebuilt our foundation with clean data, intelligent tagging, and a new architecture designed for modern [large languiage models] and vector databases. To truly lead with AI, you need infrastructure that delivers real-time insights, adapts at scale, and puts intelligence directly into the hands of decision-makers. This new platform will do just that."