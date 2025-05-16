Reputation.com Embeds AI into Its Platform

Reputation, a provider of reputation performance management, has embedded advanced artificial intelligence into its platform to deliver deeper, real-time consumer sentiment insights from a wider range of channels.

At the core of this AI-first transformation is Reputation's intelligence engine to unify fragmented data and transform massive amounts of customer feedback into precise, actionable intelligence.

With a re-built data architecture, Reputation is expanding its intelligence network to capture a more complete and nuanced picture of consumer sentiment. The new platform will feature newly integrated data sources like Yelp, offering deeper access into customer experiences across healthcare, retail, food service, and other review-heavy industries.