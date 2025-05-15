Kore.ai Partners with AWS
Kore.ai is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrated its agent AI platform and business solutions with AWS services like Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, and Amazon Connect. The Kore.ai Agent Platform, including AI for Work, AI for Service, and AI for Process, is also available on the AWS Marketplace.
This partnership aims to provide AWS customers with new ways to purchase and use Kore.ai's agent platform and business solutions to be hosted on AWS. Kore.ai has also joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, enabling it to work with AWS sales teams on joint opportunities.
"We are excited to expand our collaboration with AWS, combining Kore.ai's innovative AI agent platform and business solutions with AWS powerful cloud infrastructure," said Raj Koneru, founder and CEO of Kore.ai, in a statement. "Through this strategic agreement, Kore.ai and AWS will bolster our existing collaborative efforts in product integration and go-to-market strategies, expediting innovation and the realization of benefits for hundreds of our mutual customers. We are enabling global businesses to accelerate their AI adoption by simplifying the implementation of advanced AI technologies, helping them achieve transformative outcomes in today's rapidly evolving landscape."
"As Kore.ai's preferred cloud provider, we are excited to expand our collaboration and to reinforce our shared commitment to empowering customers in the AI era," said Chris Casey, head of AWS partnerships for Asia-Pacific and Japan, in a statement. "The goal of this collaboration is to accelerate innovation and productivity for our customers by combining AWS cloud infrastructure with Kore.ai's adaptable and scalable AI platform and business solutions."