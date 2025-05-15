Kore.ai Partners with AWS

Kore.ai is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrated its agent AI platform and business solutions with AWS services like Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, and Amazon Connect. The Kore.ai Agent Platform, including AI for Work, AI for Service, and AI for Process, is also available on the AWS Marketplace.

This partnership aims to provide AWS customers with new ways to purchase and use Kore.ai's agent platform and business solutions to be hosted on AWS. Kore.ai has also joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, enabling it to work with AWS sales teams on joint opportunities.