Innovid Launches Social Automation

Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, today launched Social Automation to give advertisers more control, flexibility, and speed for managing campaigns across social platforms. The offering builds on Rules-Based Optimization functionality developed by legacy Flashtalking and now positioned under Innovid.

With this launch, companies and agencies can now manage and optimize campaigns in real time across platforms like Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. They can do the following:

Build logic-based rules using time ranges, Boolean logic, and multiple conditions within a streamlined workflow.

Apply custom rules across all publishers and campaign entities at oncewith full control over timing, triggers, and conditions.

rigger ads based on key live events like game start times, scores, overtime, or custom team and player signals.

Automatically adjust messaging based on live weather conditions, from temperature and precipitation to severe alerts, and configure rules by city, region, or condition type.