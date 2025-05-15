Boomi Partners with AWS

Boomi has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers build, manage, monitor, and govern generative artificial intelligence (AI) agents across enterprise operations and help customers accelerate SAP migrations from on-premises to AWS.

By integrating Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service for building and scaling genAI applications, with the Boomi Agent Control Tower, a centralized management solution for deploying, monitoring, and governing AI agents across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The collaboration will introduce several strategic joint initiatives, including the following:

Agent Control Tower integrated with Amazon Bedrock, provides holistic multi-cloud governance for AI agents. Organizations gain visibility, proactive monitoring, and control of both Boomi-authored and third-party AI agents.

Enhanced Agent Designer integrated with Amazon Q index, allows creation of AI agents with deep contextual understanding and smarter model selection. Enterprises can build, train, and deploy intelligent agents that leverage Amazon Q index and then manage them at scale via Boomi Agent Control Tower.

New native connectors for AWS Lambda, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon DynamoDB, and the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. These connectors enable seamless integration across AWS services, supporting use cases from serverless computing to generative AI and e-commerce.

Boomi for SAP provides SAP-certified native integration and supports cloud migration with modern ELT capabilities powered by the Rivery acquisition. Organizations can move SAP data into any AWS-powered data warehouse or data lake to enable real-time analytics and AI. Together, Boomi and AWS empower organizations to connect SAP to non-SAP applications, move data seamlessly to the cloud, and fuel AI and analytics initiatives.