Capillary Technologies Acquires Kognitiv
Capillary Technologies, a loyalty management company, has acquired Kognitiv, a provider of loyalty solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
By integrating Kognitiv's solutions, Capillary will enhance its ability to deliver data-driven personalization across the customer lifecycle.
"This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in Capillary's journey to change how brands build meaningful customer relationships," said Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies, in a statement. "Kognitiv's expertise in omnichannel loyalty solutions and their presence in North America complements our global expansion strategy. Together, we aim to deliver innovative and effective loyalty solutions that create genuine value for both brands and their customers."
"We've been strategically expanding our loyalty capabilities through targeted acquisitions since 2021. With Persuade, Brierley+Partners, and Tenerity's Digital Connect Assets (now Rewards+) already under our umbrella, the addition of Kognitiv enhances our technological capabilities and expands our global reach," Jim Sturm, president of North America at Capillary Technologies, added.
"Joining forces with Capillary Technologies marks an exciting new chapter for Kognitiv. Our shared vision of inspiring lifetime loyalty through deeper customer relationships makes this a natural fit. Capillary's technological expertise and global presence, combined with our specialized loyalty solutions and established client relationships, will look to create new opportunities for innovation in the loyalty space," Tim Sullivan, CEO of Kognitiv, said in a statement.