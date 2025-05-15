Athean Launches with AI-Powered Sales Platform

Athean, a sales prospecting and engagement platform provider, launched as a company today.

Athean centralizes the entire sales ecosystem, including CRM and prospect databases and communication history, into one platform, streamlining workflows, surfacing actionable insights, supercharging prospecting, and enabling teams to find and engage with prospects. Its artificial intelligence models arm reps with actionable insights into their accounts. Sales engagement, including calls, emails, and sequences, can also be managed directly in Athean.

"Sales reps are inundated with countless tools for prospecting, valuable data is siloed, and time is lost in the endless switching between platforms," said John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Athean, in a statement. "We created Athean to fill a critical void in the sales technology marketplace, a tool thoughtfully designed to help sales teams deploy their skills more effectively and close better deals faster.>

"Athean isn't just another prospecting tool; it's a precise, powerful solution created with the explicit goal of helping individuals master the sales process," Kim added. "Our intelligent platform provides salespeople with detailed, prioritized insights into their prospect pipeline—who to contact, when, and why—so that they can spend their time on what actually moves deals forward: building relationships."