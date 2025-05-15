Zoho Adds Zia AI Capabilities to CRM for Everyone

Zoho has added deeper artificial intelligence and work orchestration capabilities to its CRM for Everyone CX platform, all powered by Zia, Zoho's AI engine.

"Multiple people in an organization need access to customer information, yet historically, CRMs have been relegated to only sales teams," said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho, in a statement. "As we democratize CRM with the launch of CRM for Everyone, we also need to build in capabilities that make it easy for anyone to build and extend CRM with simple prompts, without having to be an expert in the system. This is where Zia's advanced capabilities come in. Now, anyone can create capabilities, workflows, or reports in CRM with a simple prompt. They can also make their CRM look the way they want with Zia's image to design capabilities."

Zoho's CRM For Everyone now includes added deep Zia capabilities as well as two new features: Connected Records and Connected Workflows.

The new Zia capabilities include the following: