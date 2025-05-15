Zoho Adds Zia AI Capabilities to CRM for Everyone
Zoho has added deeper artificial intelligence and work orchestration capabilities to its CRM for Everyone CX platform, all powered by Zia, Zoho's AI engine.
"Multiple people in an organization need access to customer information, yet historically, CRMs have been relegated to only sales teams," said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho, in a statement. "As we democratize CRM with the launch of CRM for Everyone, we also need to build in capabilities that make it easy for anyone to build and extend CRM with simple prompts, without having to be an expert in the system. This is where Zia's advanced capabilities come in. Now, anyone can create capabilities, workflows, or reports in CRM with a simple prompt. They can also make their CRM look the way they want with Zia's image to design capabilities."
Zoho's CRM For Everyone now includes added deep Zia capabilities as well as two new features: Connected Records and Connected Workflows.
The new Zia capabilities include the following:
- Report Creation with Ask Zia, an agentic AI capability wherein a user issues a prompt to create a report. Zia creates the report according to that user's permissions, and the user can visualize Zia's build process in real time. The user can also interrupt Zia to make additional changes, then ask Zia to resume after the override.
- Custom Module Creation: A no-code experience to use plain language to customize the CRM implementation, such as creating modules, modifying field types, and customizing permission configurations.
- Workflow Creation with Ask Zia: Use plain text prompts to create custom workflows. Zia, acting as an agent, performs tasks on the user's behalf, such as creating requested workflows. Zia's agentic capabilities make it easy for anyone to set up custom workflows using simple prompts.
- Image to Canvas: An image-to-design capability allowing users to bring an image to life by adding a visual design layer to the system of record, which is CRM.
- Connected Records, which automatically links work across team modules to ensure the smooth flow of context through the customer journey.
- Connected Workflows, an orchestration engine and builder that automatically coordinates work across the many teams involved in delivering the customer experience.