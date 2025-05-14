CallRail Enhances Messaging Capabilities
CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, today released messaging and mobile app capabilities to help companies respond to marketing leads on the go.
The new features being introduced today include the following:
- Click-to-text: Prospects can now initiate text conversations by clicking phone numbers that track the source of text leads on customer websites.
- Call analytics dashboard: Companies can view key metrics within the mobile app to monitor lead activity throughout the day regardless of where they are.
- Customizable message flows: Companies can schedule auto-reply messages to keep prospects engaged when nobody is available to respond immediately.
- Multimedia messaging: Companies and their customers can send and receive personalized messages with photo and video content.
- Centralized lead interactions: Text messages are visible alongside call and form data to provide the full context and key details from previous interactions.
- AI-generated call summaries.
- AI-generated follow up texts: Companies can leverage the full context of previous interactions to auto generate follow up texts.
"We're living in an increasingly mobile-first world which offers unique opportunities for businesses to engage with and convert more leads," said Ryan Johnson, chief product officer of CallRail, in a statement. "The introduction of these new capabilities makes it easier, faster, and more convenient for businesses and their leads to engage with each other from anywhere and anytime, whether it's through call, text, or form."