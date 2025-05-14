CallRail Enhances Messaging Capabilities

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, today released messaging and mobile app capabilities to help companies respond to marketing leads on the go.

The new features being introduced today include the following:

Click-to-text: Prospects can now initiate text conversations by clicking phone numbers that track the source of text leads on customer websites.

Call analytics dashboard: Companies can view key metrics within the mobile app to monitor lead activity throughout the day regardless of where they are.

Customizable message flows: Companies can schedule auto-reply messages to keep prospects engaged when nobody is available to respond immediately.

Multimedia messaging: Companies and their customers can send and receive personalized messages with photo and video content.

Centralized lead interactions: Text messages are visible alongside call and form data to provide the full context and key details from previous interactions.

AI-generated call summaries.

AI-generated follow up texts: Companies can leverage the full context of previous interactions to auto generate follow up texts.