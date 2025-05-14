Gong Partners with Microsoft

Gong, a revenue AI platform provider, is partnering with Microsoft to integrate Gong's revenue AI platform with Microsoft's productivity applications and Microsoft 365 Copilot and agents ecosystem.

The integration will bring Gong's context-rich customer interaction data and AI-powered revenue insights directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook. Additionally, joint customers can create custom agents connected to Gong data which can automate custom workflows within Microsoft 365 Copilot.

"Revenue teams are under pressure to do more with less as they work to meet ambitious targets with fewer resources and tighter timelines. That's why access to timely, trustworthy data is more critical than ever," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong, in a statement. "We're thrilled to work more closely with Microsoft to arm sellers and developers with the insights they need, where they need them, and turn every customer interaction into a strategic advantage."

The integrations announced today will deliver the following:

Integrated revenue insights across Microsoft 365: The new Microsoft Graph Connector for Gong integrates Gong's rich customer interaction data and revenue intelligence into Microsoft Graph. Sales professionals can retrieve conversation summaries, action plans, risk alerts, customer objections, competitive concerns, and strategic recommendations within their Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Office, and Teams workflows. When deeper research or full context is needed, they can link directly back into Gong for the full conversation details and more.

Custom autonomous agents via Microsoft Copilot Studio: Revenue teams can now leverage Microsoft Copilot Studio's low-code environment to create custom agents that harness Gong's customer interaction data alongside any CRM within a unified framework. Deployed in Microsoft 365 Copilot, these purpose-built autonomous agents can execute complex tasks like automatically flagging at-risk deals, summarizing pipeline changes, and streamlining critical revenue workflows.

These capabilities extend the existing Gong and Microsoft integrations, including a new bi-directional data synchronization between Gong and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales. It provides enriched context in Dynamics 365 Sales drawn from Gong activity data like calls, emails, next steps, and key discussion points.