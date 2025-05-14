Pega Launches Predictable AI Agents

Pegasystems today unveiled Pega Predictable AI Agents as part of its Pega Blueprint to help companies design and deploy artificial intelligence-optimized processes.

Pega Blueprint leverages a collection of unique AI models and agents to generate workflows, next-best-action strategies, data structures, interfaces, user screens, security configuration, and more. It can also be invoked at runtime if a user needs to automate a process on the fly that isn't already defined in the application. Additionally, when Pega Blueprint creates a new application, it also generates other specialized agents that drive specific cognitive tasks for that app at runtime.

Pega Predictable AI Agents include the following:

Design Agents, which use AI reasoning to author workflows and customer engagement strategies with human experts.

Conversation Agents, which engage with customers and employees on multiple channels, such as chat, web, email, voice, and social media. Leveraging the Pega Agent Experience API, Pega Blueprint can instantly create out-of-the-box conversational agents from any workflow. It uses the semantic power of AI to fulfill user requests by finding and executing the right workflows.

Automation Agents, which intelligently perform tasks, such as voice interpretation, interaction summarization, document analysis, and data extraction. Clients can incorporate these agents into their workflows as specific workflow steps, orchestrating agents both inside and outside of Pega.

Knowledge Agents, which povide insights based on structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as document repositories or remote databases. Pega Blueprint leverages Pega Knowledge Buddy agents to create workflows that leverage industry best practices and to embed guidance inside other workflows.

Coach Agents, such as Pega Coach, which collaborate with humans involved in a workflow step to provide real-time, contextual guidance about the work.

All Pega Predictable AI Agents are governed by Pega's advanced, enterprise-grade case management and access controls.