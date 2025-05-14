Contentsquare Launches Sense, Data Connect, and Smart Capture

Contentsquare, a digital analytics provider, today at its CX Circle event in London unveiled Sense, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered capabilities for automating complex analyses.

"We've reimagined analytics to help teams act faster and drive greater results," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder of Contentsquare, in a statement. "With Sense, we're moving from one-click analytics to no-click intelligence where AI doesn't just surface the insights, it accomplishes tasks for you and frees you up to focus on what matters most: delivering incredible customer experiences."

At the heart of Sense is an autonomous AI agent combining generative AI with Contentsquare web and mobile app behavioral data to plan and run complex analysis workflows, tailor insights to business goals, and deliver proactive recommendations for content, design, and conversion optimization. With access to a quantitative and qualitative dataset encompassing user behavior, frustration, zone-by-zone interactions, and cross-device journeys, Sense can apply the latest in generative AI to surface friction, highlight opportunities, and generate insight.

Key capabilities of Contentsquare Sense include the following:

Chat to next-best-action: A natural language interface that lets any team member ask a question, sets up a dedicated dataset and visualization, navigates the user automatically through the analysis, and explains the next-best action.

Multi-session summaries with AI-generated recaps of user behavior that highlight key patterns, issues, and friction points on web and mobile app sessions.

Voice of Customer: AI survey generation and summarization.

Mobile app analysis for every tap, swipe, and gesture.

Contentsquare is doubling down on data quality and flexibility with Data Connect that can export experience, performance, and error data into any cloud environment. Data Connect features out-of-the-box integrations to platforms like Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Databricks, Amazon Redshift and S3, and simplified connection to Microsoft Fabric. Use cases include marketing automation, personalization, churn prevention, and fraud detection, while also fueling machine learning models and feeding AI agents for data teams.

Also new is Contentsquare Smart Capture to streamline the collection of behavioral data from mobile apps. The app now supports leading mobile frameworks like React Native, Flutter, and Jetpack Compose.