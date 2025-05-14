VelocityEngine Launches with a GTM Operating System

VelocityEngine, a go-to-market (GTM) operating system provider, officially launched today at the Winning by Design Impact Summit 2025.

VelocityEngine helps B2B companies align, generate campaign content, and launch into market. Its GTM Operating System transforms internal knowledge into execution-ready strategy and content at scale. The platform ingests everything from marketing documentss and sales assets to subject matter expert interviews and product information. It then builds a structured GTM foundation, including personas, positioning, messaging frameworks, and briefs, that powers persona-specific content and campaign assets.

VelocityEngine is powering go-to-market execution across the following real-world use cases:

Expand from SMB into enterprise by scaling messaging and content for new personas;

Support product lines or business units that previously lacked GTM support;

Accelerate campaign velocity with aligned strategy, content, and approval flows;

Consolidate tools and simplify workflows into one AI-powered system; and

Launch into new segments with strategy and execution.