  May 14, 2025

Bloomreach Partners with Captain Up

Bloomreach, a personalization platform provider, has partnered with Captain Up, a gamification and loyalty platform to help gaming providers drive better customer experiences with a blend of real-time player data, AI-powered personalization, and robust gamification.

With a modular engagement engine, the combined solution connects CRM strategy with real-time player behavior across digital, mobile, and retail environments.

Through their integration, Bloomreach and Captain Up empower gaming providers to deliver the following:

  • Real-time personalization and behavior-driven optimization for precise segmentation and timely, relevant engagement based on real-time analytics and AI.
  • Gamification Engine, a robust feature set, including missions, XP, streaks, season passes, tournaments, leaderboards, collectibles, mini games and more, personalized to player behaviors and segments.
  • Modular CRM integration through a flexible, plug-and-play architecture that deploys across any tech stack, channel, or front-end.
  • Omnichannel continuity to create a single, cohesive loyalty journey across online and retail channels.
  • Personalized rewards based on user level and activity, redeeming loyalty points for relevant, meaningful rewards. Dynamic offers adjust based on user behavior, timing, and status.

