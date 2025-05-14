Bloomreach Partners with Captain Up
Bloomreach, a personalization platform provider, has partnered with Captain Up, a gamification and loyalty platform to help gaming providers drive better customer experiences with a blend of real-time player data, AI-powered personalization, and robust gamification.
With a modular engagement engine, the combined solution connects CRM strategy with real-time player behavior across digital, mobile, and retail environments.
Through their integration, Bloomreach and Captain Up empower gaming providers to deliver the following:
- Real-time personalization and behavior-driven optimization for precise segmentation and timely, relevant engagement based on real-time analytics and AI.
- Gamification Engine, a robust feature set, including missions, XP, streaks, season passes, tournaments, leaderboards, collectibles, mini games and more, personalized to player behaviors and segments.
- Modular CRM integration through a flexible, plug-and-play architecture that deploys across any tech stack, channel, or front-end.
- Omnichannel continuity to create a single, cohesive loyalty journey across online and retail channels.
- Personalized rewards based on user level and activity, redeeming loyalty points for relevant, meaningful rewards. Dynamic offers adjust based on user behavior, timing, and status.