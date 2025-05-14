Bloomreach Partners with Captain Up

Bloomreach, a personalization platform provider, has partnered with Captain Up, a gamification and loyalty platform to help gaming providers drive better customer experiences with a blend of real-time player data, AI-powered personalization, and robust gamification.

With a modular engagement engine, the combined solution connects CRM strategy with real-time player behavior across digital, mobile, and retail environments.

Through their integration, Bloomreach and Captain Up empower gaming providers to deliver the following: