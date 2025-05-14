The Trade Desk Launches OpenSincera

Advertising technology provider The Trade Desk has launched OpenSincera, which provides advertising metadata to reveal deeper insights on advertising quality and health of the digital advertising supply chain. OpenSincera will provide metrics on ads-to-content ratio, page weight, average ads-in-view, and ad refresh rate.

The Trade Desk acquired Sincera earlier this year. In launching OpenSincera, The Trade Desk is extending the access of Sincera digital advertising data. In addition, OpenSincera will launch alongside a new API that will enable ad-tech companies to build services based on the data.