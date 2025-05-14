The Trade Desk Launches OpenSincera
Advertising technology provider The Trade Desk has launched OpenSincera, which provides advertising metadata to reveal deeper insights on advertising quality and health of the digital advertising supply chain. OpenSincera will provide metrics on ads-to-content ratio, page weight, average ads-in-view, and ad refresh rate.
The Trade Desk acquired Sincera earlier this year. In launching OpenSincera, The Trade Desk is extending the access of Sincera digital advertising data. In addition, OpenSincera will launch alongside a new API that will enable ad-tech companies to build services based on the data.
"Sincera has arguably the industry's richest, most unique data on digital advertising supply chains," said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, in a statement. "We are embedding the full scope of that data across our Kokai platform so our clients can have as much information as possible on what they are bidding on. But with OpenSincera, we are opening much of this data to anyone in the industry that has an interest in improving the health of digital advertising, including our competitors. This is just the latest example of The Trade Desk offering a service to the industry that can help the industry build transparency, trust, and growth that raises all boats and improves the open internet."
"Making OpenSincera available to everyone was critical for us to help improve the health of the advertising supply chain," said Mike O'Sullivan, general manager of product at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "We're opening the door for everyone who wants to make advertising more transparent and efficient. The more data we can put into the hands of everyone in the advertising ecosystem the better it is for everyone and the open internet."