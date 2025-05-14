Amplitude Adds Marketing Capabilities
Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, has added capabilities that bring marketing and product data together to help teams see what drives conversions and lifetime value, measure return on ad spend, and more precisely target audiences with relevant messaging.
Amplitude's platform ties every campaign touchpoint to in-product behavior, engagement, and lifetime value for a complete view of the customer journey, from first click to long-term retention. It spans Analytics, Experiment, Activation, Session Replay, and Guides and Surveys. New features include the following:
- Out-of-the-box marketing analytics with real-time dashboards tailored for marketers with campaign insights, channel insights, and new ad performance analytics.
- Data Table Visualizations with entry analysis to identify where users come from and what they do next, so teams can optimize based on customer intent.<
- Heatmaps to visualize where users click, scroll, and select to uncover friction and optimize web and landing pages.
- No-code visual experimentation to test web pages and campaigns with capabilities added to Web Experiment.
- Seamless integrations with top-tier ad networks, including Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
"Marketers are being asked to do more with less and deliver results," said Tifenn Dano Kwan, chief marketing officer of Amplitude, in a statement. "Clicks and impressions don't cut it anymore. You need to know what's driving revenue, what's hurting conversion, and how to fix it quickly across the entire customer journey. That's exactly what we're delivering: actionable insights and intelligent tools that connect top-of-funnel campaigns to real business impact."