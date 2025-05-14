Amplitude Adds Marketing Capabilities

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, has added capabilities that bring marketing and product data together to help teams see what drives conversions and lifetime value, measure return on ad spend, and more precisely target audiences with relevant messaging.

Amplitude's platform ties every campaign touchpoint to in-product behavior, engagement, and lifetime value for a complete view of the customer journey, from first click to long-term retention. It spans Analytics, Experiment, Activation, Session Replay, and Guides and Surveys. New features include the following:

Out-of-the-box marketing analytics with real-time dashboards tailored for marketers with campaign insights, channel insights, and new ad performance analytics.

Data Table Visualizations with entry analysis to identify where users come from and what they do next, so teams can optimize based on customer intent.<

Heatmaps to visualize where users click, scroll, and select to uncover friction and optimize web and landing pages.

No-code visual experimentation to test web pages and campaigns with capabilities added to Web Experiment.

Seamless integrations with top-tier ad networks, including Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, and TikTok.