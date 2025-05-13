BombBomb Launches Engage, a Video Messaging Platform
BombBomb, a video messaging company for sales professionals, today launched Engage, a platform to help sales pros engage prospects with face-to-face video.
BombBomb Engage is a complete rebuild of BombBomb's video messaging platform, redesigned to be faster, cleaner, and easier to use. The interface includes a new layout, simplified navigation, and frictionless access to recording, editing, sharing and tracking videos.
Engage integrates natively into email, browser and CRM tools. Admins benefit from full role-based access controls and team-level permissions.
"Sales pros don't need more tools, they need better ones," said Conor McCluskey, CEO of BombBomb, in a statement. "Engage automates video outreach so nothing falls through the cracks and sales pros can see exactly who's watching, clicking, and engaging in real time. It's not about sending more videos; it's about sending the right video at the right time to drive a real pipeline."
In addition to the redesigned platform, BombBomb Engage introduces the following features:
- Copilot (automated workflows): Available on BombBomb's Core + Copilot and Enterprise plans, Copilot automates repetitive outreach tasks with a fail-safe logic layer. Using Copilot, sales pros can launch automated video campaigns triggered by lifecycle milestones and assign outreach. Suggested scripts and examples help sales reps record videos.
- SOC 2 Type II compliance.
- Single sign-on for secure, scalable deployment.
"We've overhauled our technology, rebuilt for scale, and put in place the team and infrastructure to release meaningful innovation frequently," McCluskey said. "The next wave of updates, especially AI, will leapfrog us past competitors stuck on vanity video metrics. We're here to solve real problems, drive real results, and make real connections happen at scale."