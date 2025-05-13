BombBomb Launches Engage, a Video Messaging Platform

BombBomb, a video messaging company for sales professionals, today launched Engage, a platform to help sales pros engage prospects with face-to-face video.

BombBomb Engage is a complete rebuild of BombBomb's video messaging platform, redesigned to be faster, cleaner, and easier to use. The interface includes a new layout, simplified navigation, and frictionless access to recording, editing, sharing and tracking videos.

Engage integrates natively into email, browser and CRM tools. Admins benefit from full role-based access controls and team-level permissions.

"Sales pros don't need more tools, they need better ones," said Conor McCluskey, CEO of BombBomb, in a statement. "Engage automates video outreach so nothing falls through the cracks and sales pros can see exactly who's watching, clicking, and engaging in real time. It's not about sending more videos; it's about sending the right video at the right time to drive a real pipeline."

In addition to the redesigned platform, BombBomb Engage introduces the following features:

Copilot (automated workflows): Available on BombBomb's Core + Copilot and Enterprise plans, Copilot automates repetitive outreach tasks with a fail-safe logic layer. Using Copilot, sales pros can launch automated video campaigns triggered by lifecycle milestones and assign outreach. Suggested scripts and examples help sales reps record videos.

SOC 2 Type II compliance.

Single sign-on for secure, scalable deployment.