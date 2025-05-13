-->
  • May 13, 2025

Upscale AI Launches with Upscale Studio for Ads on Streaming

Upscale AI has launched as a company with Upscale Studio, a platform to create, run, and optimize performance TV ads across streaming.

Upscale AI combines generative artificial intelligence for video creation with machine learning-driven programmatic buying. With Upscale Studio, e-commerce companioes can do the following:

  • Auto-generate streaming-ready video ads using website and social assets.
  • Launch campaigns via real-time programmatic bidding across leading connected TV platforms.
  • Track and optimize performance with integrated AI-powered analytics and targeting tools.

"With streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and even Walmart [Vizio] going all-in on advertising, we believe it's time for a new generation of AI-native tools that help brands meet this moment," said Herman Yang, co-founder and CEO of Upscale AI, in a statement. "Upscale Studio is our answer: a full-stack creative and media engine for streaming video that's designed from the ground up for performance marketers."

