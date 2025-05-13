Upscale AI Launches with Upscale Studio for Ads on Streaming

Upscale AI has launched as a company with Upscale Studio, a platform to create, run, and optimize performance TV ads across streaming.

Upscale AI combines generative artificial intelligence for video creation with machine learning-driven programmatic buying. With Upscale Studio, e-commerce companioes can do the following:

Auto-generate streaming-ready video ads using website and social assets.

Launch campaigns via real-time programmatic bidding across leading connected TV platforms.

Track and optimize performance with integrated AI-powered analytics and targeting tools.