Upscale AI Launches with Upscale Studio for Ads on Streaming
Upscale AI has launched as a company with Upscale Studio, a platform to create, run, and optimize performance TV ads across streaming.
Upscale AI combines generative artificial intelligence for video creation with machine learning-driven programmatic buying. With Upscale Studio, e-commerce companioes can do the following:
- Auto-generate streaming-ready video ads using website and social assets.
- Launch campaigns via real-time programmatic bidding across leading connected TV platforms.
- Track and optimize performance with integrated AI-powered analytics and targeting tools.
"With streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and even Walmart [Vizio] going all-in on advertising, we believe it's time for a new generation of AI-native tools that help brands meet this moment," said Herman Yang, co-founder and CEO of Upscale AI, in a statement. "Upscale Studio is our answer: a full-stack creative and media engine for streaming video that's designed from the ground up for performance marketers."