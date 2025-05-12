ZoomInfo Launches GTM Studio

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market data, insights, and automation, today introduced GTM Studio as part of its GTM Intelligence Platform.

GTM Studio is a workspace for modern data management that gives revenue operators full control to design, enrich, and activate their most creative go-to-market strategies instantly.

By unifying planning, data, and activation in a single workspace, GTM Studio enables sales and marketing teams to orchestrate and execute campaigns across the entire revenue organization. It eliminates data silos, automates manual tasks, and delivers real-time buyer intelligence to help sellers engage the right accounts, at the right time, with the right message.