  • May 12, 2025

ZoomInfo Launches GTM Studio

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market data, insights, and automation, today introduced GTM Studio as part of its GTM Intelligence Platform.

GTM Studio is a workspace for modern data management that gives revenue operators full control to design, enrich, and activate their most creative go-to-market strategies instantly.

By unifying planning, data, and activation in a single workspace, GTM Studio enables sales and marketing teams to orchestrate and execute campaigns across the entire revenue organization. It eliminates data silos, automates manual tasks, and delivers real-time buyer intelligence to help sellers engage the right accounts, at the right time, with the right message.

"GTM Intelligence isn't about replacing your tech stack; it's about making it work together," ZoomInfo Chief Product Officer Dominik Facher said in a statement. "We've built a platform that integrates real-time signals, AI insights, and the data foundation needed to give revenue teams a dynamic picture of who's in-market, when they're ready to buy, and how to reach them. It powers smarter GTM strategies, enabling teams to focus on what matters: closing deals faster and driving growth."

