Paytronix Upgrades in-App Navigation
Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, has added interstitial messages and deep-linking push and pull messages to its branded mobile app.
Interstitials add a key communication option beyond push and pull messages to reach mobile app users. Through in-app pop-ups, interstitials ensure high visibility on key campaigns and increased in-app activity through easy navigation and guest communications for menu, deals, and incentives.
With deep linking, companies can provide access to specific spots within their apps and ensure their guests can access information, whether it's promoting a new seasonal menu item, directing traffic to redeem rewards, or promoting in-app e-gift purchases.
"Brands are increasingly turning to mobile apps as an effective channel for both messaging and advertising. Conversely, guests prefer to share information via digital engagement. Interstitial ads allow them to light up this channel with full-screen images, text, and video content that really drive campaign results," said Alison Evers, mobile products manager at Paytronix, in a statement. "Deep linking takes the benefits of interstitials even further by allowing brands to directly take customers anywhere within their app. Each second with a guest counts; these updates aim to make it easier for brands to drive customer actions."