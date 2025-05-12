Paytronix Upgrades in-App Navigation

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, has added interstitial messages and deep-linking push and pull messages to its branded mobile app.

Interstitials add a key communication option beyond push and pull messages to reach mobile app users. Through in-app pop-ups, interstitials ensure high visibility on key campaigns and increased in-app activity through easy navigation and guest communications for menu, deals, and incentives.

With deep linking, companies can provide access to specific spots within their apps and ensure their guests can access information, whether it's promoting a new seasonal menu item, directing traffic to redeem rewards, or promoting in-app e-gift purchases.