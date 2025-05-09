Clay and TrustRadius Partner

Clay, a provider of revenue and growth solutions, and TrustRadius, a buyer intelligence platform provider, are partnering to help technology vendors drive sales, improve marketing performance, and engage customers, integrating TrustRadius' downstream buyer intent data with Clay's outreach capabilities.

Vendors can leverage real-time intent signals from TrustRadius to better understand when buyers are in-market actively researching their product or competitors'. With Clay's platform, sales and marketing teams can automate and refine that outreach using artificial intelligence.