Clay and TrustRadius Partner
Clay, a provider of revenue and growth solutions, and TrustRadius, a buyer intelligence platform provider, are partnering to help technology vendors drive sales, improve marketing performance, and engage customers, integrating TrustRadius' downstream buyer intent data with Clay's outreach capabilities.
Vendors can leverage real-time intent signals from TrustRadius to better understand when buyers are in-market actively researching their product or competitors'. With Clay's platform, sales and marketing teams can automate and refine that outreach using artificial intelligence.
"This partnership is a powerful way for companies to leverage AI and intent data to accelerate growth and maximize the impact of their sales and marketing efforts," said Stefan Kollenberg, head of data partnerships at Clay, in a statement. "By combining Clay's automation with TrustRadius buyer intelligence, we're helping businesses not only engage prospects at the right time, but also do so in a highly personalized, scalable way. This is a game-changer for sales teams looking to drive more conversions with less effort."
"TrustRadius has always focused on helping businesses engage in-market buyers with trusted, actionable insights," said Vinay Bhagat, founder and CEO of TrustRadius, in a statement. "Our partnership with Clay takes this a step further by combining our intent data with their AI-powered outreach platform. Together, we're empowering businesses to drive more efficient and effective sales and marketing strategies that deliver measurable results and improve ROI."
