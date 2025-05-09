Amplitude Partners with AWS
Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, is partnering with Amazon Web Services to build solutions that help organizations improve customer experiences, from optimizing digital shopping journeys to improving user onboarding and boosting viewer engagement.
Amplitude provides companies with deep insights into user behavior through analytics, session replay, feature experimentation, web experimentation, guides and surveys, and more. And now, Amplitude combines advanced digital analytics with AWS' scale and infrastructure to help more organizations in retail, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and a range of other industries fully unlock the value of their customer data.
"Despite the wealth of customer data available, many companies are still not data-driven. They struggle to understand user engagement, from acquisition to retention, and how to drive personalized digital experiences. By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we are tapping into their global scale and platform to bring the power of Amplitude to more organizations around the world," said Nate Crook, chief revenue officer of Amplitude, in a statement. "Together, we are enabling companies to become more data-driven, through gen AI-powered insights, actions, and activation, so they can build better products faster for their customers."
"Customer obsession is at the forefront of everything we do at AWS," said Carol Potts, general manager of North America independent software vendor sales at AWS, in a statement. "Through our collaboration with Amplitude, we are making it easier for organizations to leverage gen AI-driven analytics that not only uncover deeper user insights but also accelerate product innovation and enhance personalization throughout the entire customer journey."