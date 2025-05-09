Amplitude Partners with AWS

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, is partnering with Amazon Web Services to build solutions that help organizations improve customer experiences, from optimizing digital shopping journeys to improving user onboarding and boosting viewer engagement.

Amplitude provides companies with deep insights into user behavior through analytics, session replay, feature experimentation, web experimentation, guides and surveys, and more. And now, Amplitude combines advanced digital analytics with AWS' scale and infrastructure to help more organizations in retail, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and a range of other industries fully unlock the value of their customer data.